Delhi Murder Case: Maharashtra Police sources gave important information

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Delhi Police has arrested Aftab Amin Poonawala while solving the mystery of the murder that took place 5 months ago. The police are now trying to find those pieces of Shraddha, who died through Aftab, which were thrown at different places by Aftab after killing him.