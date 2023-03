videoDetails

Delhi News: Controversial poster on PM Modi, police seiz van that came out from AAP office

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

A case of objectionable posters against PM Modi has come to the fore in Delhi. Police has registered an FIR in this case and arrested 6 people. In this case, the police have seized the van that came out of the AAP office, which had objectionable posters.