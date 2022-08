Deshhit: Crime files of 'Nitish cabinet'

A warrant was issued against Bihar Law Minister Karthik Kumar in the kidnapping case within 24 hours of taking oath as a minister. On this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he is not aware of this case.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

