Deshhit: Pakistan accepts dead body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain

Pakistan accepted the terrorist as its citizen who had infiltrated into India with the intention of carrying out a terroristic attack. Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Tabarak Hussain was caught while trying to infiltrate from LOC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. During this he was shot and he died during treatment, after which the Indian Army handed over his body to Pakistani officers.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

