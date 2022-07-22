Deshhit: President Election 2022 -- Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu for victory

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has won by a huge margin defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the post of President. Today she has became the 15th President of the country. Yashwant Sinha who lost the presidential election, has also congratulated Droupadi Murmu for her victory.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has won by a huge margin defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the post of President. Today she has became the 15th President of the country. Yashwant Sinha who lost the presidential election, has also congratulated Droupadi Murmu for her victory.