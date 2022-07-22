NewsVideos

Deshhit: President Election 2022 -- Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu for victory

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has won by a huge margin defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the post of President. Today she has became the 15th President of the country. Yashwant Sinha who lost the presidential election, has also congratulated Droupadi Murmu for her victory.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has won by a huge margin defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the post of President. Today she has became the 15th President of the country. Yashwant Sinha who lost the presidential election, has also congratulated Droupadi Murmu for her victory.

All Videos

Deshhit: President Elections results 2022--JP Nadda congratulates Droupadi Murmu for her victory
12:3
Deshhit: President Elections results 2022--JP Nadda congratulates Droupadi Murmu for her victory
President Elections results 2022: PM Modi reaches Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her
9:12
President Elections results 2022: PM Modi reaches Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her
Droupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th President
4:39
Droupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th President
Taal Thok Ke: Election 2024 -- Presidential election poses threat to the opposition?
1H6:8
Taal Thok Ke: Election 2024 -- Presidential election poses threat to the opposition?
TMC to not participate in voting for Vice Presidential election
4:3
TMC to not participate in voting for Vice Presidential election

Trending Videos

12:3
Deshhit: President Elections results 2022--JP Nadda congratulates Droupadi Murmu for her victory
9:12
President Elections results 2022: PM Modi reaches Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her
4:39
Droupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th President
1H6:8
Taal Thok Ke: Election 2024 -- Presidential election poses threat to the opposition?
4:3
TMC to not participate in voting for Vice Presidential election
Deshhit,Yashwant Sinha,Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu,Presidential election results,presidential election,Presidential election results 2022,Presidential election Result,President Election 2022,presidential election news,presidential election result 2022,presidential elections 2022,presidential election 2022 result updates,President election,presidential elections news,indian president election 2022,pm modi on droupdi murmu,Modi,pm modi reaches murmu house,Hindi News,Latest Update,JP Nadda,Amit Shah,