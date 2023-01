videoDetails

Deshhit: Why is 'Bilwal Bhutto' scared of coming to Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

India has invited Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India for the SCO Summit. India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has invited Pakistan to visit Goa in the first week of May.