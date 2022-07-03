NewsVideos

Deshhit: Will Telangana politics change with 'Bhagyanagar'?

PM Modi has addressed BJP's Sankalp Sabha at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. He called Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. BJP has been continuously talking about changing the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar. The question is, will the name of Hyderabad be changed after the 2023 assembly elections?

|Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
