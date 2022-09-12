District Court's decision in favor of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case

Varanasi District Court has given its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case. The court has rejected the petition of the Muslim side on Gyanvapi. The court did not consider the evidence presented by the Muslim side as the basis.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

