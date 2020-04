DNA analysis of Harvard's new study on coronavirus pandemic.

A new Harvard study has claimed that social distancing may be needed until 2022 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and prevent new surges in infections. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we bring to you a detailed analysis of Harvard's new study on coronavirus pandemic.