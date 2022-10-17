DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

From the year 2018 to December 2021, the Director General of CCI investigated this business of overcharging in 12 hospitals of Delhi-NCR. In this investigation, maximum 6 hospitals belonged to Max Group. The Director General of CCI after investigating for 4 years, submitted the report on 24 December 2021. After this on 12 July 2022, the CCI had sought answers from all these hospitals. These hospitals had no explanation for overcharging the patients.