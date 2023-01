videoDetails

DNA: 'anti-biotic' test of water reaching door to door

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Citizens of India and China are unknowingly consuming antibiotic water. A famous science magazine has done research on this between 2006 and 2016. According to the Lancet Science Magazine, a large number of antibiotics have dissolved in the groundwater of India and China. Antibiotics is reaching people's bodies through water.