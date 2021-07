DNA: Different rules for Diwali and Eid in the name of secularism?

Crowds gathered in the markets of Kerala for the purchase of Bakrid for the last three days, for which the Kerala government itself has exempted from the lockdown. But no opposition leader has come out against this so far. Just as the Supreme Court took immediate suo motu cognizance of the Kanwar Yatra, similarly Eid should have taken immediate cognizance without wasting three days.