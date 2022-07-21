DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?

The weakening of the rupee against the dollar is not breaking news and we have become accustomed to it over the years. This is also because this decline has continued in this way in every government. But the big question is, how worrying is this fall in the rupee?

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

The weakening of the rupee against the dollar is not breaking news and we have become accustomed to it over the years. This is also because this decline has continued in this way in every government. But the big question is, how worrying is this fall in the rupee?