DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
Droupadi Murmu registered a landslide victory defeating the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. After this stunning victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Droupadi Murmu's residence in Delhi and congratulated her. During this visit, JP Nadda was also with PM Modi.
