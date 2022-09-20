NewsVideos

DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case

|Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
Questions are being raised on the theory of the police and the attitude of the university management regarding the MMS incident in Chandigarh University. Police is saying that no girl's MMS was made nor any girl tried to commit suicide. At the same time, the management is saying that the matter is being unnecessarily given importance. Amid the incident, a layer of confusion is created over claims made on this incident. But now we are going to make a big disclosure on the Mohali MMS scandal.

All Videos

Explained: This is how the Gyanvapi Masjid case started | Zee English News
Explained: This is how the Gyanvapi Masjid case started | Zee English News
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
8:57
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Hijab, a ritual or conspiracy?
50:2
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Hijab, a ritual or conspiracy?
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
18:43
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
7:34
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21

Trending Videos

Explained: This is how the Gyanvapi Masjid case started | Zee English News
8:57
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
50:2
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Hijab, a ritual or conspiracy?
18:43
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
7:34
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video,Chandigarh MMS Scandal case update,chandigarh university mms scandal,chandigarh university hostel,Chandigarh University,chandigarh university viral mms,cu girls hostel,chandigarh university campus,chandigarh university news,chandigarh university protest,mms scandal chandigarh,chandigarh university mms,chandigarh university mms leak video,chandigarh university girl mms,chandigarh university mms leaked,Chandigarh MMS Scandal case,DNA,DNA Exclusive,Hindi News,