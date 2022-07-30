DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village

You must have seen a ground report of DNA from Maharashtra's Nashik on July 27, where people are still deprived of basic facilities. Where people of the tribal community were crossing the river on bamboo sticks. Let us tell you that now people have got a bridge to cross the river here.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

