DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

In Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the results may not have come as per the wishes of the Aam Aadmi Party. But compared to the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, this time the strength of the Aam Aadmi Party has increased. Aam Aadmi Party has now become a national party.