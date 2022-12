videoDetails

DNA: Mother's 'unparalleled glory' in Modi's life

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Today there is no limit to the sorrow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today the shadow of his mother was snatched from the head of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi's mother 'Heeraben Modi' passed away at the age of 100 early this morning. PM Modi lit the funeral pyre of his mother and then after that he performed the duty of being his Prime Minister.