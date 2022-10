DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra

The Shinde government of Maharashtra has issued a special order for the government officials and employees of the state. Under this, now all government employees of the state will have to say 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'hello' on the phone. Conflicts have been seen in the statements of the leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities over this.