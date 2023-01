videoDetails

DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi had reached Srinagar on the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Seeing the snow, he could not control himself and was seen playing with Priyanka Gandhi by making balls of snow. Common people are now asking the question whether Rahul Gandhi could roam like this in Kashmir before Article 370 was removed?