DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches

It has been 75 years since our country got independence from the British. But right now our country is still trapped in the shackles of superstition. In Ranadih, near Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, three women were lynched by pretending to be witches. So far more than 20 people of the village have been arrested in this case.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
