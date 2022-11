DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

In the Shraddha murder case, it has been learned so far that Aftab did the murder of Shraddha. After this Shraddha's body was cut into 35 pieces and kept in a refrigerator. So far the weapon has not been found with which Shraddha was chopped into pieces. See the unheard questions of Shraddha Murder in this DNA report?