DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient

The news of the death of patients due to the negligence of doctors often remains in the discussion. But the doctors who save lives sometimes do such a thing that they elevate the God status given to them in the society. One such example was presented by a doctor from Bangalore.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

