DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?

Recently, the Kerala High Court, while making a comment on relationships, said that the 'use and throw' culture has badly affected the married life as now the younger generation is seeing marriage as evil. Today in DNA see why youth are running away from responsibilities?

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

