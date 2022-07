Droupadi Murmu reaches Rajghat before the oath ceremony

Droupadi Murmu has reached Rajghat today before taking the oath of office. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

