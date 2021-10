Drugs Case: No bail for all 3 accused including Aryan Khan; Shahrukh Khan to visit Bombay High Court?

On Wednesday, after Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the NDPS Court, he has to appear in the Qila Court tomorrow. Actually, Aryan's judicial custody is about to end on Thursday, after which it is to be heard. NCB may seek Aryan's custody. Aryan is in judicial custody in the jail for the last 17 days.