Due to Modi cabinet expansion, 12 ministers including 6 cabinet ministers get discharge from the ministers council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday removed 12 ministers, including six senior cabinet ministers, from his council. One of the ministers, Thaawarchand Gehlot, resigned on Tuesday after being named governor; Secondly, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has been unwell for some time.