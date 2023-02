videoDetails

Earthquake in Turkey: Strong tremors of 7.9 magnitude in Turkey, buildings collapsed due to earthquake tremors

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Tremendous devastation caused by strong earthquake in Turkey. So far 53 people have died, while the effect of Turkey's earthquake has also been seen in northern Syria. A total of 140 people have died in Turkey and Syria.