ED has arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

Big news is coming out from West Bengal. In the teacher recruitment scam, ED has raided 13 places of close relatives of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. ED has arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

