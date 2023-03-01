NewsVideos
Election 2023: JP Nadda attacks Congress in Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Attacking Congress in Karnataka, JP Nadda has said that earlier politics used to be based on casteism. PM Modi has changed the scale of politics.

