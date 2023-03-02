NewsVideos
Election 2023 Videos: BJP leading on 30 seats in Tripura

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Tripura Election Results: In Tripura, the BJP alliance seems to be taking a lead again. But here the Congress-Left alliance is also ahead on 20 seats.

