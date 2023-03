videoDetails

Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

70 percent of the construction work of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. Ram Mandir will be ready by the year 2024. Watch exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction