NewsVideos

Exclusive Report: Watch the bravery of the warriors from Gujarat's 'Nadabet Border'

|Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
Watch the exclusive report of Zee News from the India-Pakistan border where Border Security Force personnel protect the border every moment amid the scorching heat.

All Videos

Muhurat Trading at Mumbai Stock Exchange to begin soon
3:42
Muhurat Trading at Mumbai Stock Exchange to begin soon
Indian origin Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM
3:17
Indian origin Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM
Former UK PM Boris Johnson pulls out of UK Conservative leadership race
28:42
Former UK PM Boris Johnson pulls out of UK Conservative leadership race
Diwali 2022: PM Modi in the land of might and bravery
3:51
Diwali 2022: PM Modi in the land of might and bravery
Diwali 2022: Head of the country among soldiers
7:35
Diwali 2022: Head of the country among soldiers

Trending Videos

3:42
Muhurat Trading at Mumbai Stock Exchange to begin soon
3:17
Indian origin Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM
28:42
Former UK PM Boris Johnson pulls out of UK Conservative leadership race
3:51
Diwali 2022: PM Modi in the land of might and bravery
7:35
Diwali 2022: Head of the country among soldiers
Exclusive report,nadabet border,nadabet,Gujarat,India Pakistan border,gujarat border,Gujarat Tourism,Indo Pak border,nadabet gujarat,nadabet border gujarat,Gujarat News,ind pak border nadabet gujarat,india pak border nadabet gujarat,india pakistan border nadabet,Border,nadabet indo-pak border (zero line),gujarati news,gujarat's nadabet border,nadabet border parade,gujarat visit nadabet,Zee News,Hindi News,