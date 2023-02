videoDetails

Executive Director Of Century Plyboards Keshav Bhajanka Expresses His Expectations Over 2023 Budget

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

From common citizens to tax traders, there are many expectations from 2023's budget. Keshav Bhajanka, The Executive Director of Century Ply, has many expectations from Indian Government on this year's budget session. He said, 'Government should give Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) or Candidate Incentive even on furniture exports.'