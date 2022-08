Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, 6 dead

There has been an explosion in a Shia residential area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. 6 people have died in this blast and 12 people have been injured in this blast.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:54 AM IST

