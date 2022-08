Flood havoc continues in Rajasthan

Many states of the country are still facing the brunt of the floods. Rain has wreaked havoc in many districts of Rajasthan. Air Force's help is being taken for the rescue of the people trapped in the flood

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

