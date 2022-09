Four workers dead as housing society wall collapses in Noida,CM Yogi expressed grief

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

The boundary wall has collapsed in Jalvayu Vihar, Sector-21, Noida. 4 people died in this accident. CM Yogi has taken cognizance of this accident. Expressing grief over the CM accident, the officials have been instructed to speed up the rescue operation.