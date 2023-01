videoDetails

Good News On North India Weather, People Might Get Relief From Cold And Fog From Tomorrow: IMD

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

North India is currently in the grip of cold and fog. People are facing many problems due to dense fog and 36 trains of Northern Railway are also running late. According to Meteorological Department, there can be relief from cold and fog tomorrow. Know the latest weather related updates in this report.