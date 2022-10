Gujarat Bridge Updates: Army, Air Force and Navy join NDRF for rescue operation

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

At least 132 people were killed when a cable bridge over the Machu river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town on Sunday evening. Many questions are being raised on the bridge accident. It is being told that more than 400 people were present on the bridge at the time of the accident. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations.