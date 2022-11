Gujarat Election 2022: War of words between BJP and AAP intensifies, CM Yogi targets Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

The war of words between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be intensifying over the Gujarat elections. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an election rally without naming him. Know what said something.