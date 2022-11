Gujarat Election: Congress leader Raghu Sharma counterattacks on PM Modi's allegation

Nov 28, 2022

While giving an address during the rally regarding Gujarat elections PM Modi made a big allegation on Congress and said that the aim of the Congress is to label Hindus as terrorists. Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma retorted to this statement and replied that, 'You yourself are a symbol of hatred'.