Gyanvapi Case: 3 suspected youths arrested before the verdict on Gyanvapi

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Before the verdict on Gyanvapi, 3 suspicious youths have been arrested. The court can give its verdict on 3 petitions in the Gyanvapi case today. In this case, the petitioner has filed a petition like handing over the premises to Hindus and prohibiting the arrival of Muslims