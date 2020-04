Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases in 23 states across India increased due to the Nizamuddin Markaz

In a press briefing on April 18 Health Ministry said, the mortality rate in India is around 3.3%. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% of deaths have been reported in the age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% and for 75 years and above it is 42.2%.