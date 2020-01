Hilly areas covered with white blanket, Meteorological Department's 'Red Alert'

Most of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Manali and Kufri, received fresh snowfall, the meteorological department said on Tuesday. The snowfall bought much to cheer for tourists but around 100 roads have been blocked in the entire state due to the snow. #Snowfall #HillStation #India #ZeeNews