Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh makes a big statement on election results.

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh gave a big statement on Himachal CM Name. She said that high command will decide who will be the face of the chief minister's post in Himachal. Sonia Gandhi made her the president so that she could win the elections in the state