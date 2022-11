Himanta Biswa Sarma Exclusive: 'If Modi had not been the PM, Aftab would have been seen in every house'

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

All the political parties are trying to woo the public by making tall claims regarding the Gujarat elections. Meanwhile, Zee News had an EXCLUSIVE conversation with the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on several major issues apart from the elections. During this, he said that if Modi had not been the PM, Aftab would have been visible in the house.