Huge Allegation on Karauli Sarkar's Ashram, Jharkhand's devotee missing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

The case of thrashing of Noida doctors was not yet over that another big news has come to the fore regarding Karauli Ashram. The family of Jharkhand alleges that the devotee had come to Baba's ashram on January 26 for treatment but went missing the next morning. A complaint has been registered in this matter at Bidhanu police station in Kanpur.