I was a member of local RSS shakha: Milind Soman

Recalling his days as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his youth, model, actor and athlete Milind Soman has said that he is bewildered to hear about communalist propaganda being associated to the organisation. In his memoir, ''Made in India'', Soman said, ''When I read today all the subversive, communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas, I am frankly baffled. My memories of what happened at our shakha between 6 and 7 pm each weekday evening are completely different."