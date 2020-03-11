हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

I was a member of local RSS shakha: Milind Soman

Recalling his days as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his youth, model, actor and athlete Milind Soman has said that he is bewildered to hear about communalist propaganda being associated to the organisation. In his memoir, ''Made in India'', Soman said, ''When I read today all the subversive, communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas, I am frankly baffled. My memories of what happened at our shakha between 6 and 7 pm each weekday evening are completely different."

Mar 11, 2020, 19:36 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: Congress is there for public service or family service?