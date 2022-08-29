NewsVideos

India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup match played in Dubai. After this victory, fans all over the world including India are celebrating. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the team for the spectacular victory.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
