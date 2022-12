videoDetails

Indian Army on high alert after clash in Tawang

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

After the skirmish in Tawang, the Indian Army is on high alert, and vigil on the border has increased. Alert is also going on at the India-Pakistan border, and Gujarat-Rajasthan border. Let us tell you that from today India is going to drill near the border of China.